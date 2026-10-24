Varanasi-based artisan Kunj Bihari Singh has crafted a unique silver fighter jet replica using the traditional Gulabi Meenakari technique. Inspired by a local air show, the artwork has already secured 100 orders from long-standing clients.

Artisan Honors Armed Forces with Traditional Craft

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 24 (ANI): A fighter jet replica crafted using silver and delicate pink enamel work has become the latest creation of Varanasi-based National Award-winning artisan Kunj Bihari Singh, who has received around 100 orders for the artwork inspired by the ‘Wings Over Ganga’ air show.

Using the traditional Gulabi Meenakari technique, Singh has created a replica that pays tribute to India's armed forces while showcasing the craftsmanship for which Varanasi is known. The intricate piece took the artisan an entire month to complete and incorporates approximately 400 grams of silver.

Inspiration and Craftsmanship

What began as an idea inspired by the air show has attracted considerable interest from his customers, with Singh saying that he has already received around 100 orders after sharing images of the creation with some of his long-standing clients.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the idea came to him after watching the air show in Varanasi. He wanted to recreate a fighter jet using the traditional craft and present the finished piece as a tribute to the country’s armed forces.

“Inspired by the air show held in Varanasi, I have crafted this fighter jet using the ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ technique… I shared images of it with some of my long-standing clients and received an overwhelming response; I have already secured around 100 orders… This fighter jet incorporates about 400 grams of silver and took an entire month to complete. It is my heartfelt wish to present it personally to the Prime Minister; that was the very vision behind its creation…” he said.

Connecting Traditional Art with Modern Recognition

Singh also added that he hopes to present the piece to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person. For the artisan, the creation is not just an attempt to bring a fighter jet to life through a traditional art form, but also a way to connect the craft with the country’s armed forces.

Gulabi Meenakari, known for its delicate pink enamel work on metal, is closely associated with Varanasi, where artisans have continued to practise the craft for generations. Singh credited the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for helping the traditional art reach a wider audience.

Speaking about the recognition the craft has received, he said, “Thanks to the Prime Minister, this art form has emerged from the narrow lanes of Kashi to reach a global stage. Furthermore, the Chief Minister has fostered its growth by including it in the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) scheme. Therefore, I am very hopeful that this fighter jet crafted in ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ will reach both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister.”

The Uttar Pradesh government’s One District, One Product scheme aims to promote products associated with different districts, helping traditional artisans and local industries find wider markets. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)