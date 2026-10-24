Rohit Shetty steps in as guest host for Bigg Boss 20, confronting contestants ScoutOP and Lovepreet Kaur Gill about their inappropriate physical intimacy inside the house, warning them about how their actions are perceived by the audience.

Rohit Shetty Takes Over Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar

October 24 (ANI): No equations are escaping scrutiny this Weekend Ka Vaar! Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who will host this week’s Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, will be seen grilling contestants ScoutOP and Lovepreet Kaur Gill over their closeness inside the house. Salman Khan had announced during the October 18 episode that he would miss the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar due to prior professional commitments. Rohit Shetty was subsequently announced as his replacement for the episode.

Confrontation Over Physical Closeness

In the promo released by JioHotstar, Rohit asks Love about her relationship with Scout. When she says that she considers him a brother, the filmmaker questions their physical closeness. “Love, Scout aapke liye kya hai?” Rohit asks. After Love describes Scout as her brother, Rohit points out that Scout has been seen massaging her legs, hands and neck under a blanket. He also tells them that these interactions are not coming across well on screen. “Jab voh pair daba raha hai, haath daba raha hai, neck daba raha hai. Love, voh theek nahi lag raha hai. Aap Scout ko bolte ho peeche se daba de, voh aapke calves daba raha hai. It is not looking good at all,” Rohit says.

ScoutOP Defends Actions as Reactions Emerge

Scout defends himself during the exchange, stating that he also massages fellow contestant Mahhi Vij when she asks him to. However, Rohit continues to question his actions and warns him about the impression his closeness with Love is creating. The promo has drawn reactions from viewers on social media, with several users expressing support for Rohit's intervention and commenting on the exchange between the contestants. One user wrote, “Ab ayega maja Rohit sir Rock love Asif scout very shock very good.” Another commented, “Scout and love it’s done.”

Potential Guest Appearance

Meanwhile, reports suggest that ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, may appear on an upcoming Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode to address his growing closeness with Love despite being in a relationship. (ANI)