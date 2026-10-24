Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian went viral after recreating Shah Rukh Khan's iconic DDLJ dialogue, celebrating the timeless romantic classic that remains a beloved staple of Indian cinema among fans across the globe.

Slovak Envoy Pays Tribute to DDLJ

Looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s charm has travelled well beyond India! Slovak Ambassador to India Robert Maxian has joined the long list of fans of the Bollywood superstar, as he recreated one of his evergreen “Senorita” dialogue from the 1995 classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Ambassador Maxian recently shared a video of himself driving a car while delivering the famous line, “Bade bade deshon mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita,” originally made popular by Shah Rukh Khan’s character Raj in the film. Along with the video, the ambassador recalled his time in India and spoke about the film’s lasting appeal. Calling it an “unforgettable Blockbuster”, Maxian wrote, “An unforgettable Blockbuster that brings back memories of my years in 🇮🇳! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) remains a timeless romantic Bollywood classic with 🇮🇳 cinema legends @iamsrk and @itsKajolD and unforgettable saying… 🇮🇳” 🎬❤️ An unforgettable Blockbuster that brings back memories of my years in 🇮🇳! Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) remains a timeless romantic Bollywood classic with 🇮🇳 cinema legends @iamsrk and @itsKajolD and unfofgettable saying... 🇮🇳✨ #DDLJ #Kajol #Bollywood @AnupamPKher https://t.co/ZWgikM8gKR — Robert Maxian, Slovak Ambassador to India (@RobertMaxian) October 24, 2026

He also added hashtags related to DDLJ, Kajol and Bollywood, and tagged actor Anupam Kher.

The Legacy of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Released in 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran, whose love story begins during a trip to Europe. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film follows the two as they fall in love, only to face opposition from Simran’s family, who have different plans for her future.

What made DDLJ so special was the way it brought together romance, humour, family emotions and the iconic music. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s chemistry won hearts, and Raj and Simran soon became one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples.

The film connected with movie buffs because, beyond the romance, it was also about family, traditions and fighting for the person you love. Even today, DDLJ continues to win hearts, not just among those who grew up watching it but also among Gen Z. From its iconic dialogues to its timeless songs, the film still has a special charm. Its long-running screening at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir is another reminder that some love stories never go out of style. (ANI)

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