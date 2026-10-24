Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launched 25 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme and inaugurated the National Urban Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar to discuss future urban development strategies and city management solutions.

Odisha CM Launches Electric Buses and National Urban Conclave

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday flagged off 25 electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme and inaugurated a sand art installation by artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at the National Urban Conclave 2026 in Bhubaneswar. Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra was also present at the event, which brings together policymakers, urban planners, industry representatives and other experts to discuss issues related to urban development.

Event Details and Objectives

Majhi inaugurated the sand art installation during the opening session of the second edition of the National Urban Conclave, which began on October 24. The event is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) with support from the Odisha government. The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and NBCC are supporting the event, while the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is serving as its knowledge partner. HUDCO and NBCC are also the principal sponsors.

Focus Areas of the Conclave

The conclave provides a platform for discussions on urban challenges and ways to improve the development and management of cities across India. It brings together government officials, technical experts and other stakeholders to share ideas and discuss possible solutions. The National Urban Conclave was introduced as an annual platform to discuss the future of urban development in the country. Its first edition was held in New Delhi in November 2025, bringing together stakeholders to discuss key issues related to urban development. The second edition will focus on seven key thematic areas related to urban development. The event is aimed at encouraging discussions on urban challenges and finding practical solutions for cities across the country. The event will conclude on October 25. (ANI)

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