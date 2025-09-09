Recent rumors claiming actress Kajal Aggarwal died in a road accident were false. The actress has debunked them herself. Meanwhile, here’s a look at her exciting lineup of upcoming films, including Indian 3.

South Indian and Bollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal recently addressed and dismissed false rumors about her death in a road accident. Taking it to Instagram, she reassured fans that she was safe and well, urging everyone to ignore the fake news. Meanwhile, the actress has an exciting slate of upcoming films across the major Indian industries.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Upcoming Films

1. The India Story

Kajal Aggarwal will star alongside Shreyas Talpade in The India Story, directed by Chetan D.K. Produced by MIG Production and Studios, the film is a hard-hitting drama based on the murky world of corporate scams within the pesticide industry. Filming is currently in progress, with a potential release expected in 2026.

2. Indian 3

Kajal will also appear in the highly anticipated Indian 3, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by S. Shankar. Written by B. Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, the film is the third installment of the iconic Indian franchise. It is being produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies and is slated for release in 2026.

Kajal Aggarwal in Nitesh Tiwari’s ₹4000-Crore Epic Ramayana

Kajal is set to portray Mandodari, the wife of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part film Ramayana, which carries a staggering budget of ₹4000 crore.

Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 expected in Diwali 2027.

Shooting for the first installment has already been completed, and post-production is underway.

The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Amitabh Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, and Lara Dutta.

Kajal Aggarwal’s 2025 Releases

In 2025, Kajal appeared in two major films:

Sikander, alongside Salman Khan, was made on a budget of ₹200 crore but underperformed, collecting only ₹177 crore at the box office.

Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, also failed commercially. Despite a ₹200 crore budget, it earned just ₹46 crore.