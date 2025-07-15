Kajal Aggarwal’s reported casting as Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan has stirred a wave of backlash online. Many netizens feel she doesn't visually or tonally align with the traditional image of the mythological queen.

While Kajal's reported inclusion has led to much backlash by social media users, the Ramayana already had much buzz with stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

The backlash against Kajal's reported casting as Mandodari stems from concerns over visual fit, narrative tone, and potential divergence from the mythological character. With the ongoing online debate, it highlights the increasing demand from the masses for sensible, dignified adaptations of sacred epics like the Ramayana.

Netizens Against Casting Kajal Aggarwal

Many online users feel that the glam image of Kajal Aggarwal globally grossly differs from the very traditionally held regal personality of Mandodari. According to critics, in mythology, Mandodari seems to be projected as an unobtrusively wise graceful who possesses great spirituality. They feel that both the visual and tonal aspects of the character would not suit Kajal. Some netizens went on to argue that her background of modern commercial films would not fit with such a layered and restrained character.

Debate about Several Better Casting Choices

Another key point raised in the criticisms must be that they feel more fitting actresses could have been considered. Many users feel an actress with a more classical presence on screen or a stronger mythological background could have done greater justice to the role. In this view, comparisons to actresses like Aishwarya Lekshmi or Trisha Krishnan, whom fans believe to be a better fit for the character's gravity, were being drawn up against Kajal.

Fear of Style over Substance

Fans also expressed concern that the film is focusing on star power instead of authentic storytelling. With Sai Pallavi already playing Sita, audiences expected to see a similar tone with respect to other significant female roles. Some have interpreted the casting of Kajal to mean an attempt to glamorize the role instead of focusing on the sobriety of the epic tale.

Yet, there are people who support the choice of Kajal rank. They cite her experience in period films and her ability to pull intense emotional scenes. Supporters believe that given the right direction and styling, Kajal could bring grace and dignity to the role.