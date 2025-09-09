Actress Kajal Aggarwal has finally addressed the shocking viral rumours claiming she died in a road accident. The actress reassured fans that she is safe, healthy, and urged everyone not to spread false news.

In a shocking turn of events, social media was recently flooded with false claims suggesting that the actress Kajal Aggarwal had been murdered in a road accident. The news spread like wildfire through all the platforms, leaving fans distressed and worried about her well-being.

Kajal Aggarwal Reacts to Death Rumours of Road Accident

Not one to let baseless gossip spiral out of control, Kajal quickly put out a message on her verified social media handles to clarify the situation. She called it "baseless" and expressed her disbelief at how such fabricated stories could gain ground so easily. Subsequently, she reassured her well-wishers by saying: "By the grace of God, I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let us keep our focus on positivity and truth instead.”

Such a statement brought enormous relief to her massive fan following and put to rest all the unsettling rumors.

Wider Perspective on Celebrity Death Hoaxes

Kajal Aggarwal is certainly not the first star to fall prey to such malicious gossip. Previously, big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have also endured similar death hoax reports. This phony repetition shows one of the dark sides of social media—the inability to check the facts before allowing speculation to circulate and raising unnecessary panic among millions of admirers.

Significance of Checking News

Another time, the incident rings the bell for discussions about the responsibility of both media and social media users. In this fast-paced world of information, it is essential to check facts before further spreading them. Relying on official announcements and credible sources is the better way to weed out rumors before they take ugly shape.

Message of Positivity

Kajal Aggarwal's composed reply reassured her well-wishers and reminded everyone to focus on truth and positivity instead of negativity. She kept her poise, rebutting the hoax and protecting her fans from additional grief, thus setting a perfect example of how celebrities deal with misinformation.