Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, a grand retelling of the epic, is set to release in two parts in 2026 and 2027, featuring a star-studded cast and a massive budget of ₹835 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming films. Slated to release in two parts, the movie is expected to hit the screens in 2026 and 2027. While the shooting of the film is currently in progress, there has been growing curiosity about the cast and the characters they will portray in this ambitious adaptation of the revered Hindu epic.

Here is a complete list of the actors and their respective roles in Ramayana:

Ranbir Kapoor as Ram

as Ram Sai Pallavi as Sita

Yash as Ravana

Sunny Deol as Hanuman

Ravie Dubey as Laxman

Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari

Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Vivek Oberoi as Vidhyutjiva

Arun Govil as Dashrath

Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra

Adinath Kothare as Bharat

Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

Initially, the role of Sita was being considered for Alia Bhatt. However, she reportedly stepped away from the project due to scheduling conflicts. Following her exit, it was officially confirmed that Sai Pallavi would take on the pivotal role of Sita.

Production is currently underway, with reports suggesting that Ranbir Kapoor has already completed his scenes. Yash is now filming his portions in Mumbai. The film is being produced on a staggering budget of ₹835 crore, indicating the scale and grandeur of the project.

Interestingly, sources close to the production have revealed that Ranbir and Yash are unlikely to share much screen time. The creators have chosen to remain faithful to the original Valmiki Ramayana, where Lord Ram and Ravana's narratives unfold separately for the most part. According to these sources, the two characters are unaware of each other until Sita's abduction, and they only come face-to-face during the climactic battle in Lanka.

In a recent development, it has also been reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reviewed the first promotional video of Ramayana. The 2-minute-36-second promo has allegedly received a ‘U’ certificate from the Mumbai Regional Office. However, an official statement regarding this clearance is yet to be released.