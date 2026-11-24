The makers of Ramayana seem to be coming to a halt in their dream of minting a massive amount of money with the magnum opus. Scroll down to learn more!

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi starrer magnum opus Ramayana is running successfully in the theatres. However, it seems like the film is struggling to set the cash registers ringing as per the producer's expectations. Yes, you read that right. The film, although it has crazy CGI, epic costumes, and gripping dialogue delivery, somehow is struggling to mint money. Made with a massive budget of Rs 4000 crore, the film is marching towards the goal of Rs 1000 crore. Now, in the latest updates, the makers have slashed the prices of the tickets to Rs 99, starting today, Tuesday.

Ramayana Ticket Price Slashed to Rs 99

On Monday, the film's official Instagram accont shared a poster announcing a reduction in ticket prices. “Experience Ramayana on the big screen this Tuesday, with tickets starting at just ₹99*. Wishing everyone a blessed Gurpurab,” read the caption. Gurpurab, a Sikh festival, falls on Tuesday. The creative alongside featured the film’s poster with the text: “This Tuesday just got epic. Tickets starting at just ₹99.”

Cities Reduces Price!

Theatres in Mumbai and Delhi, which had been selling 2D show tickets for as high as Rs 300-400, now have tickets flat at Rs 99. In most places, the price reduction is over 50-60%, while in some halls, it is as high as 80%.

Ramayana Box Office Performance

Ramayana started on a thrilling note with Rs 238 crore in its four-day extended opening weekend. It then saw a huge jump during the Diwali period. It added Rs 325 crore over the next four days. However, later the film lost momentum. On November 23, its third Monday, Ramayana dropped by 64% to earn just Rs 12.70 crore on the day. This is an 89% drop from its peak performance of Rs 107.50 crore on its first Monday. However, Ramayana has still managed to earn Rs 955 crore net in India and over Rs 1700 crore gross worldwide.