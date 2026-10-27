Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is witnessing strong advance booking demand ahead of its November 5 release. The mythological epic has reportedly crossed ₹20 crore worldwide, raising expectations for its opening.

Ramayana Advance Booking Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s upcoming mythological drama Ramayana is gaining momentum at the box office even before its theatrical release. The film has reportedly crossed ₹20 crore in worldwide advance bookings, with around 2.25 lakh tickets sold across India and overseas markets. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

Ramayana Advance Booking Collection Crosses ₹20 Crore

According to trade reports citing Sacnilk, Ramayana has collected approximately ₹20.50 crore in worldwide advance bookings. The figure includes ticket sales for paid preview screenings on November 4 and opening-day shows on November 5.

The film’s domestic advance bookings have also picked up pace, with collections exceeding ₹11 crore in India, including blocked seats. The movie has reportedly sold around 2.25 lakh tickets across tracked markets, reflecting growing interest ahead of its release.

However, the figures remain subject to change as more theatres open bookings and additional shows become available. The final advance collection will depend on ticket sales in the days leading up to the release.

Hindi Version Leads, Kannada and Telugu Markets Gain Momentum

The Hindi version is currently leading the film’s domestic advance bookings, accounting for around 87% of pre-sales, according to trade reports. Meanwhile, the Kannada version has crossed the ₹1 crore mark, while the Telugu version is also seeing an increase in bookings as more screenings become available.

The film’s performance across different language markets will be important for its overall box office prospects. Premium formats, including IMAX 3D, are also contributing to its advance collections, with some high-priced screenings reporting strong demand.

Ramayana Release Date and Star Cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The first instalment of the planned two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with paid previews scheduled for November 4. The film is expected to arrive in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

With advance bookings continuing to grow, the upcoming days will be crucial in determining the film’s opening-day performance at the box office.