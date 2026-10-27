Victory Venkatesh and Simran played the lead roles in Kalisundam Raa. The movie created massive box office records back then. Fans still enjoy the emotions, comedy, and songs today. This article looks at the movie's details and its box office clash with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Vamsoddharakudu.

What is the story of Kalisundam Raa?

The story revolves around two relatives, Raghavayya played by K. Viswanath and Rammohan Rao played by Ranganath. Past incidents make them bitter enemies. Raghavayya plans his 60th birthday celebrations. Raghu, played by Venkatesh, visits his native village for this event. He quickly understands the deep family rift.

He meets Manga, played by Simran, and they fall in love. Errababu, played by Srihari, adds heavy conflict to the story. Raghu finally decides to unite the two warring families instead of just thinking about his own happiness.