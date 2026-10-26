This Diwali, Akshay Kumar's classic film Mohra is set for a 4K remastered re-release, clashing with the highly anticipated Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. Alongside this major box office face-off, other iconic films like Gupt, Tridev, and Yudh are also planning theatrical releases.

Diwali 2026 is shaping up to be a film fanatic's dream – or nightmare, depending on your loyalties. Akshay Kumar's 1994 action hit Mohra makes a grand 4K remastered return. It will clash head-on with Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's mythological epic, Ramayana: Part 1. Beyond this titanic struggle, other beloved classics like Gupt, Tridev, and Yudh also hit screens again, offering unparalleled choice.

Why this sudden flood of re-releases? Classic films have gained serious momentum recently, drawing audiences back for second runs. But this Diwali, the trend hits a new peak. The industry has a dual strategy: a massive new production against a carefully chosen wave of classics. This festive timing, during one of India's biggest holidays, shows studios trust both old and new content to pack cinemas.

Diwali Battle: Mohra vs. Ramayana

November 6 marks Mohra's return. The 1994 blockbuster, starring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Suniel Shetty, comes back remastered in 4K. Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International brings the iconic action thriller back with sharper visuals and sound. It aims to pull in both original fans and new generations. This Diwali re-release directly challenges Ramayana: Part 1. The epic arrives worldwide just one day earlier – November 5, 2026.

Rs 4,000 crore – that's the staggering combined budget for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana series. This lavish two-part mythological epic is a monumental undertaking for Indian cinema. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Yash stars as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. It will become one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, stirring global anticipation. This huge scale ensures a high-stakes box office face-off against Mohra's proven appeal this Diwali.

Heera Talkies in Agra just dropped a bombshell. The Uttar Pradesh cinema announced it will screen Mohra exclusively for all four daily shows. This decision shows the classic film's powerful local appeal and nostalgia. They simply refuse to screen the much-hyped Ramayana. It highlights the deep loyalty certain films command among regional audiences.

Diwali's Nostalgia Extravaganza: A Flood of Classics

Deepinder Singh's Rimpy Films International has more tricks up its sleeve. Beyond the Mohra vs. Ramayana fight, the company, with Trimurti Films Pvt Ltd, orchestrates a full nostalgia extravaganza. Gupt, the critically acclaimed 1997 suspense thriller, returns with its gripping plot and memorable soundtrack. The 1989 blockbuster Tridev, featuring Jackie Shroff, Sunny Deol, and Madhuri Dixit, also hits the big screen. Relive its iconic songs and action sequences! Plus, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff's 1985 action film Yudh, and Subhash Ghai's 1982 multi-starrer Vidhaata, also make their grand Diwali comeback. This extensive lineup clearly aims to capture holiday nostalgia.

Producers design these re-releases for a dual purpose. They want to capitalize on existing audiences' deep affection and nostalgia. But they also aim to introduce these cinematic gems to a new generation. Classic film re-runs prove commercially viable. Sanam Teri Kasam and Avengers Endgame: Encore showed strong box office returns in 2024 and 2025. This initiative aims to maximize revenue during peak festive seasons.

Diwali 2026 will be huge. A massive new epic and a flood of classics – it guarantees an unforgettable, competitive month for Indian cinema.