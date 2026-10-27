Barcelona's Lamine Yamal secures a historic third consecutive Kopa Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony, while his younger brother Keyne becomes the star of the event with his charming and dapper appearance on the red carpet.

Keyne Yamal Shines at Ballon d'Or Ceremony

London [UK], October 27 (ANI): England captain Harry Kane may have won the prestigious Ballon d’Or 2026 for his incredible football skills and contributions to the game, but if there were an award for cuteness, Keyne Yamal, the younger brother of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal, would have been a strong contender for the trophy. On Monday, Lamine Yamal’s family attended the special event in London, United Kingdom, to show their support for the Spanish football star. However, it was his younger brother, Keyne, who caught everyone’s attention. Dressed in a classic tuxedo, the little one looked dapper and adorable as he happily posed for the cameras. Here are some of the images of Keyne from the ceremony.

Lamine Yamal Secures Historic Kopa Trophy

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award, known as the Kopa Trophy, for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions. Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026, further strengthening his reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the game.

A Dominant Season for Barcelona

The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. In 45 appearances for the Catalan club, Yamal scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists, underlining his importance to the team's attacking setup. His performances also earned him the Best Player award in La Liga for the 2025-26 season.

In the Spanish domestic league, the forward registered 16 goals and 11 assists, finishing as the competition's leading assist provider. Yamal also represented Spain at the World Cup, featuring in eight matches and scoring once as the national team secured the title. The latest honour adds to an already impressive collection of achievements for the Barcelona forward, who has established himself as a key figure for both his club and country despite his young age.

The award, known as the Kopa Trophy, was established by France Football in 2018 to recognise the best under-21 footballer in the world. Barcelona have enjoyed considerable success in the award's history, with Pedri winning it in 2021 and Gavi claiming the honour in 2022 before Yamal's three consecutive victories. With his latest win, Yamal has set an unprecedented record, further highlighting Barcelona's track record of developing young footballing talent. (ANI)