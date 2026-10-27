Jay-Z will headline the Super Bowl LXI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in February 2027, marking a celebration of his 30-year musical journey. The highly anticipated event will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

Jay-Z to Headline Super Bowl LXI

Jay-Z has been announced as the performer for the halftime show at Super Bowl LXI, scheduled to take place in February 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, according to ABC News. The rapper shared his excitement about the announcement, looking back at his musical journey that began with his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

According to ABC News, in a statement, he said, “From ‘Reasonable Doubt’ to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” he said in a statement, referring to his debut album from 1996. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

Event Details and Venue History

Super Bowl LXI will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium. It will be the second time the venue hosts the Super Bowl, following Super Bowl LVI in 2022. The 2022 halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. The performers celebrated West Coast hip-hop with a set featuring some of their biggest hits and references to Los Angeles. The show went on to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), along with awards for production design and music direction.

Previous Performances and Broadcast Information

Meanwhile, during the 2026 Super Bowl, Grammy-winning singer Bad Bunny performed at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. He brought Puerto Rican culture to the stage and performed a set of his popular songs. Super Bowl LXI will air on ABC and ESPN. Viewers will also be able to watch it through the ESPN App and NFL+ on mobile devices.