Love Gill confronts ScoutOp over Kaashvi Hiranandani's remarks in Bigg Boss 20. Her comments about past struggles spark speculation about the disputed ₹5 crore controversy involving Gurpreet Ghuggi.

The latest chat between Love Gill and ScoutOp on Bigg Boss 20 has created a stir because of the ongoing controversy that exists between the two. In response to the comments made by Kaashvi Hiranandani during Weekend Ka Vaar, Love spoke about all the problems she has been facing.

Love Gill Asks ScoutOp About Kaashvi’s Remarks

Love asked Scout as to why he didn’t clear things up after Kaashvi accused her of trying to trap him. She also held him responsible for spoiling her professional reputation, considering their interactions in the house.

Her comments came after Rohit Shetty and Kaashvi asked about the closeness between the two during Weekend Ka Vaar.

When speaking to ScoutOp, Love Gill opened up about some tough times that she had experienced in her life and when she was able to finally overcome them. “Maine pehle bhi bataya hai, main bahut mushkil se nikli hoon,” said Gill. Then after that, she added, “Main ek mahine pehle in sab cheezo se bahar nikal ke aayi hoon.”

Love did not elaborate any further on what she meant, but it did make people remember the earlier dispute between Gurpreet Ghuggi and a claim that she had received ₹5 crores as settlement money.

What is the ₹5 Crore Scandal Associated With Gurpreet Ghuggi?

The previous scandal came about as a result of claims made by a YouTuber based in Canada about Love and Gurpreet Ghuggi who had worked together in the Punjabi movie Furlow. It involved claims of a relationship and a supposed settlement of ₹5 crores. Nonetheless, there is no evidence that the claims have been confirmed.

According to Ghuggi, he denied the claims and, as reported by Babushahi on March 27, 2026, filed a complaint against the YouTuber in the Cyber Crime Department while ready to take legal action.

Love did not directly mention Ghuggi or the supposed settlement when speaking to ScoutOp. Her statements should thus not be considered as any proof of her association with the previous scandal. Instead, her statements have led to further speculations regarding her experiences.