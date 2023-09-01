Ram Kapoor turns 50: 'Neeyat' star inspires fans with his weight loss journey; sheds 30 kgs

Ram Kapoor has been in the industry for more than two decades now. The actor celebrates his 50th birthday today. He is best known for his impressive performances in films like Student of the Year, Neeyat and many more.

In the entertainment and showbiz industry, where talent and charisma intertwine, few leave an indelible mark on small and big screens. Ram Kapoor, a name synonymous with versatility and charm, is a shining testament to the power of dedication and reinvention. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor, who has been ruling over the hearts of audiences and fans in the television and film industry for more than two decades, needs no introduction. As he reaches the milestone of 50 years tomorrow, we take a heartfelt journey through the stunning physical transformation of this beloved actor.

ALSO READ: Kushi USA and London REVIEW: Here's what NRIs have to say about Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's film; read THIS

Inspiring weight loss journey of Ram Kapoor:

Beyond the characters he brought to life on screen, his own transformation journey is truly inspiring. It is incredible to imagine that this enigmatic figure once weighed 135 kilograms. But in 2019, Ram Kapoor unveiled a new version of himself, which left his fans in awe. After shedding the 30-kilogram weight, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star's transformation was remarkable. The internet buzzed with admiration for his dedication and hard work.

The journey from 135 kilograms to the man who stands today has been more than just physical. It symbolizes the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle and the resilience to overcome personal obstacles. Ram Kapoor embarked on this path, embracing fitness, discipline, and determination as his companions. By stringent workouts, conscious eating, and persistent focus. He achieved weight loss. He also shared that intermittent fasting helped his weight loss journey. In an old interview, Ram Kapoor said, "I used to eat limited food for eight hours. I did not eat anything at all for the rest of sixteen hours. I was 130 kg when I started and wanted to lose another 25-30 kg. I decided that if I really wanted to achieve my weight goals, I would have to take time off from work. It would need to be a substantial length of time. 6 months to a year."

Ram Kapoor's remarkable career:

Ram Kapoor emerged into the spotlight with unforgettable performances that etched his name into the hearts of audiences and viewers. The iconic character of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain showcased his acting prowess, making him a household name. With many TV shows and films to his credit, he has cemented his place as a versatile actor who effortlessly transitions from one role to another, leaving a long-lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Tira: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan ramp up style game in chic outfits at event