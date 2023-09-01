Kushi USA and London REVIEW: Here's what NRIs have to say about Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda's film; read THIS

Kushi Overseas Review: Kushi is director Shiva Nirvana's fourth feature film. Samantha and Vijay Devarakonda form an unusual main lead in Kushi. Audiences who watched in the USA gave positive responses; read more

Kushi is released worldwide. The movie is a family film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda. The film had just opened in theatres worldwide to a packed house. After Mahanati, the legendary couple appears in the movie in full-fledged roles.

The film, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, is a love story about life after a love marriage without any parental support. The Kushi film had a generally favourable reaction at the box office domestically and internationally. The comedy, performances of the principal actors, music, and emotions in the movie have all been praised. NRIs thought the film's first half was lovely, followed by a strong second half.

Kushi did give 'Kushi' to Shiva Nirvana, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha, as well as the rest of the cast and crew engaged in the film. The music of Hesham Abdul Wahab is the highlight of this mature romance picture with a convincing storyline.

The Kushi Story

Viplav and Aradhya come from various castes and backgrounds. They fall in love and marry against their parents' wishes, confronting them. Things start off well for the wedding pair, but reality soon sets in. Miscommunication between the two leads to a fallout. It remains to be seen what occurs next.

Kushi Overseas Review:

Moviegoers in other nations can always view the latest movies a little ahead of us in India. Overseas viewers are the first group of moviegoers to speak about any new release. Check out some of their reactions to the Kushi film below.

The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the role of Viplav, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya, Sachin Khedekar as Lenin Sathyam, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma as Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and Sharanya Pradeep among others played pivotal roles in Kushi.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the aegis of Mythri Movie Makers. G Murali and Prawin Pudi served as cinematographers and editor on the film, respectively.