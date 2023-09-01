Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tira: Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan ramp up style game in chic outfits at event

    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    It was a star-studded launch bash of Reliance Tira's first-ever #ForEveryYou campaign. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan are the faces of this campaign. While Bollywood celebrities amplified the style game at the event, Kareena, Kiara and Suhana truly stole the limelight with their trendsetting outfits at the event.

    article_image1

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Reliance Tira's first-ever #ForEveryYou campaign, got launched yesterday evening. Also, many bollywood A-listers attended the event. Here's how Kareena, Kiara and Suhana truly stole the limelight with their trendsetting outfits at the event.

    article_image2

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked drop-dead-gorgeous and stunning in a black strapless long gown that flaunted and accentuated her curves.

    article_image3

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kiara Advani slayed the style game effortlessly in a light blue-coloured stylish cape top with pants of the same colour and hair tied in an elegant bun.

    article_image4

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Suhana Khan, who will soon make a big Bollywood debut, looked stunning in a strapless red long evening gown that flaunted her curves.

    article_image5

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kanika Kapoor looked mesmerizing and stunning in a short black-coloured tank top and white trousers as she posed for the paps at the event.

    article_image6

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Arjun Kapoor looked dapper and stylish in a pair of black blazer, pants and dress-shirt as he smiled radiantly and posed for the paps at the event.

    article_image7

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Orhan Awatramani looked stylish in a beige-printed full-sleeved shirt with light blue ripped denim jeans and tied-up hair as he posed for the shutterbugs.

