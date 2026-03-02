On its first Foundation Day, Anant Ambani's Vantara initiative highlighted its work in rescuing and restoring thousands of animals. It has gained global recognition, including a Global Humane Award, for its science-led wildlife conservation.

One year after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vantara initiative marked its Foundation Day in Gujarat's Jamnagar, sharing details of its work in wildlife rescue and care over the past year. Founded by Anant Mukesh Ambani, Vantara has restored thousands of rescued wild animals to health across various species, including big cats, reptiles, primates, birds, and other mammals. Over the past year, its veterinary teams have carried out various complex surgical procedures and rewilded many animals into their natural habitats, while also returning some animals to the wild following rescue, treatment, and recovery.

Global Recognition and Outreach

According to a press release, Anant Ambani, in its first year, "received the prestigious Global Humane Award for his remarkable global contribution to wildlife care and conservation, underscoring a commitment to compassionate, science-led conservation." "Vantara's work has also been recognised internationally through memberships with EARAZA and SEAZA, the Global Humane Conservation Certification, and the Prani Mitra Award 2025. Beyond recognition, the organisation has focused on building lasting impact, training hundreds of veterinarians in conservation medicine, hosting more than 50 national and international knowledge-sharing events, and engaging thousands of children through outreach programs designed to inspire the next generation of conservation stewards," the release added.

Rescue and Rehabilitation Efforts

Over the last year, "veterinary teams at Vantara carried out several medical procedures and provided long-term care to animals that could not be released immediately. The centre has also handled animals rescued from circuses, logging sites, begging, and overcrowded facilities. This includes care for more than 250 elephants and thousands of crocodiles."

Scientific and Medical Infrastructure

Designated as the National Referral Centre for Wildlife (West Zone), Vantara has strengthened India's One Health ecosystem by integrating wildlife health into broader disease surveillance and coordinated response systems. Its scientific backbone includes a Scientific Laboratory and 11 satellite laboratories, supported by over 70 specialists and processing more than 2,000 diagnostic samples daily, with capabilities spanning bio-banking, next-generation sequencing, molecular diagnostics, pathology, parasitology, and toxicology.

Large-Scale Operations and Response

Supporting thousands of animals daily, Vantara, as per the release, "produces 156,000 kg of high-quality nutrition through fully automated systems, delivered via 50 temperature-controlled vehicles and managed by 200 qualified professionals, supported by more than 1,000 farmers cultivating fodder and animal feed. This scale of integrated care is matched by a 200-member round-the-clock response team that has supported over 50 international rescue operations and 15 Wildlife Rapid Response and Rescue Team deployments."

Conservation and Rewilding Milestones

Conservation is ultimately about giving species a second chance at survival. Over the past year, structured breeding and rewilding programs have helped restore hope for a large number of endangered species. Among the most meaningful milestones was the release of 53 spotted deer into Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in partnership with the Gujarat Forest Department, as well as the snake-necked turtle rewilding initiative in Indonesia. Each of these efforts reflects Vantara's deep commitment to science-led ecosystem restoration and the careful, compassionate return of wildlife to their natural homes.

Humanitarian and Community Support

When devastating floods struck Punjab, Vantara stood alongside affected communities, supporting humanitarian and disaster response efforts that safeguarded thousands of animals and supported over one million people. This response reinforced a simple but powerful truth: ecological resilience and human wellbeing are deeply interconnected, and caring for one means caring for the other.

One year after its inauguration, Vantara has grown into an integrated, science-led conservation ecosystem, advancing rescue, research, rewilding, and community engagement at scale. At its heart remains a clear and compassionate mission: to create measurable conservation impact that protects wildlife, strengthens communities, and contributes to a more sustainable future in India and around the world. (ANI)