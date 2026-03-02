Suriya Sivakumar's upcoming film, formerly 'Suriya 46', is now titled 'Vishwanath and Sons'. The first-look poster has been unveiled, and the family entertainer, directed by Venky Atluri, is slated for a July release.

The upcoming film of Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar, tentatively titled 'Suriya 46,' has now received its official name. The film has been titled 'Vishwanath and Sons,' and the makers also shared its first-look poster along with the release window.

The makers, on Monday, took to their X account to share the first look poster for the film. The poster shows Suriya smiling, holding a milk bottle and carrying a baby in his arms. The caption alongside the poster read, "Love with a difference, family with a purpose, we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer." The producers, Sithara Entertainments, added, "Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of @Suriya_offl in a heart-touching family spectacle. #VishwanathAndSons ~ The biggest family drama of the year arrives this July." Take a look Love with a difference, family with a purpose — we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer.#VenkyAtluri@gvprakash@_mamithabaiju@realradikaa akka@TandonRaveena@SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/pMpY8U1vCs — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) March 2, 2026

'Vishwanath and Sons' Cast and Crew

'Suriya 46' stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead. Raveena Tandon will be seen in an crucial role, while Radhika Sarathkumar is also part of the film in a key character. The music for the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Production Details

The film officially went on floors in May last year with a traditional pooja ceremony held in Hyderabad. At the time, the makers shared the update on X and wrote, "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theatres Summer 2026!"

Suriya's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Retro, which released in theatres on May 1, 2025. The film was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marked his first collaboration with the actor. It also starred Pooja Hegde. Suriya also appeared in Kanguva (2024), directed by Siva. The film was known for its large-scale action scenes and a story that moved between the present and a timeline from 1,500 years ago. (ANI)