Ram Gopal Varma announced his new movie titled 'Police Company', starring Harshvardhan Rane. Produced by T Series, the film is inspired by a special police squad that operated between 1997-2004, with Rane playing officer Daya Nayak.

RGV's New Film 'Police Company'

Ram Gopal Varma announced his new movie titled 'Police Company' which will star Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. Ram Gopal Varma penned a long note on his X handle announcing the movie while sharing the synopsis of the film. The movie is produced under the banner of T Series.

Film's Premise Explained

"My NEXT film's NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY With the tag line "It Is More Dangerous Than D Company " The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it will soon become a company After DAWOOD IBRAHIM brutally finished most of his rival gangs, he grew his GANG into a COMPANY and then left for DUBAI leaving his protegee CHOTA RAJAN to head the operations of D COMPANY Subsequently a chain of events led to a split between Dawood and Rajan, which in turn caused a vacuum in the Mumbai underworld." He continued, "Taking advantage of the situations many other gangs jumped in to stake their claim for the top spot creating a massive outburst of criminal activities The system was completely failing to halt the gang activities which in turn was attracting a lot of young men from places like U P, M P, Bihar etc to join the underworld companies In a panicky situation a special squad was created which in between 1997 and 2004 killed more than 300 gangsters POLICE COMPANY is the story inspired from that SQUAD based on one of its team members DAYA NAYAK which is being played by HARSH VARDHAN RANE ..The film has a huge ensemble cast , the details of which will be revealed soon."

My NEXT film’s NAME being produced by T SERIES is .. POLICE COMPANY With the tag line “It Is More Dangerous Than D Company “ The police is an institution, and an underworld company is a money making organisation.. But when an institution is given extra powers, it… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 10, 2026

About the Director and Actor

RGV is popularly known for his directorial, including 'Satya', 'Company', 'Siva', Kshana Kshanam, Gaayam, Prema Katha and others.

As for Harshvardhan Rane, the actor was last seen in the film 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat', which was directed by Milap Zaveri. It also starred Sonam Bajwa in the lead role. The movie was released in 2025. (ANI)