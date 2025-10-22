Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sparked outrage after comparing Diwali celebrations to the ongoing Gaza bombings in a social media post. Celebrities, politicians, and netizens condemned him, highlighting the moral insensitivity of the tweet.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The day after Diwali should have been peaceful, a time when families across India were still savoring sweets and sharing leftover fireworks stories. Instead, October 21, 2025 brought a digital firestorm, all because of filmmaker's Ram Gopal Varma's distasteful social media post. “In INDIA only one day is DIWALI and in GAZA, every day is DIWALI,” he wrote with certain emojis. The comparison was upsetting as Diwali was considered a sacred festival which celebrates the victory of light over darkness, marked by prayers, sweets, and joyful gatherings. It was being likened to the relentless bombing in Gaza, where lakhs of people have been killed by Israel. Within hours, millions had seen the post. The reactions came swift and sharp.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Comments Trigger Backlash

Social media erupted with condemnation. Author Gowhar Geelani wrote, “For this heartless soul, the gunshots leading to the killing of innocent women and children and aid workers in Palestine are comparable to firecrackers. And he happens to be a film director of some renown!” Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked social media for helping people identify the “famous yet hateful amongst us”. She added, “What makes a person so hateful is something I’ll never fathom or ever hope to.” One user said Hindu God Lord Ram would have stood with the Palestinians. Journalist Rana Ayyub, known for her investigative journalism, responded to the Diwali post with her own pointed question: "What is left for a virus to kill in a morally corrupt nation?"



Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Why is this Significant?

The controversy didn't exist in a vacuum. It touched on India's evolving relationship with Israel, a topic that has become increasingly divisive in recent years. Since October 2023, India's position has shifted notably. The government has strengthened defense and diplomatic ties with Israel, a departure from its historically balanced stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. India has abstained from UN votes calling for action against Israel, declined to support calls for military embargoes, and stayed away from genocide proceedings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.



This shift hasn't gone unnoticed. Earlier in October, thousands took to the streets in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and other major cities. Their message was clear, they supported Gaza and opposed the growing defense partnership between India and Israel. Despite the backlash, Ram Gopal Varma appears unbothered. His upcoming projects continue as planned. He's reunited with actor Manoj Bajpayee after 27 years for a horror-comedy titled Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film, which also stars Genelia D'Souza in her return to acting, began shooting on September 1, 2025.