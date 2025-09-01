Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Ram Gopal Varma for Police Station Mein Bhoot, decades after Satya. Calling it “full circle” moment, he now plays a cop in a horror-comedy. Bajpayee also returns as a police officer in Netflix’s Inspector Zende on Sept 5.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Versatile actor Manoj Bajpayee has reunited with director Ram Gopal Varma after nearly three decades for the horror comedy 'Police Station Mein Bhoot'.

Taking to his X handle, Manoj Bajpayee announced that the shooting of the film began today. He expressed his happiness at reuniting with director Ram Gopal Varma after 'Satya' and called it a "full circle" moment in his life.

"SHOOT BEGINS. From Satya to now. Some journeys are meant to come full circle. Thrilled to reunite with @RGVzoomIn after nearly three decades for our new horror comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. This one is special," wrote Manoj Bajpayee.

<br>Manoj Bajpayee previously collaborated with Ram Gopal Varma on the critically acclaimed film 'Satya'. <br>Apart from Bajpayee, the film also starred JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie was released in 1998. <br>In the film, Manoj donned the role of an honest policeman who fearlessly stood up against the injustice around him. <br>Manoj Bajpayee is expected to don the role of a cop again in Ram Gopal Varma's directorial. However, in contrast to their previous collaboration, their latest venture is set to be a horror comedy. <br>Bajpayee will next be seen in the OTT film 'Inspector Zende', alongside Jim Sarbh in the lead role. It will stream on Netflix. <br>In this movie, too, the actor dons the role of a cop. It wll stream from September 5, 2025. (ANI)