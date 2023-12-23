Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photos)

RRR star Ram Charan recently visited Mumbai, where he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and visited the Mahalaxmi Temple. The star shared some pictures on social media.

On December 22, Ram Charan shared his selfie with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and their families. The actor also met Shrikant Shinde, a Member of Parliament and the son of Eknath Shinde. Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Ram Charan's wife, was included in the photograph.

The 'RRR' star captioned the photo, "Dear Honourable Chief Minister Garu, Shrikanth Shinde Garu, and the Vibrant People of Maharashtra, we express our heartfelt gratitude for your exceptional hospitality and warmth (sic)."

Ram and Upasana are seen in one of the photos presenting flowers to the CM. Another image shows them conversing with Eknath's son Shrikanth. "Sincere greetings and thoughtful gifts were exchanged at the meet," according to a press release from the actor's crew. A customary tilak ritual was also done, and Shrikanth's wife Vrushali welcomed the pair with aarti as a token of hospitality. Ram wore a denim blue shirt and black jeans, while Upasana wore a flowery kurti. If the photos are any indication, they did not bring their daughter Klin Kaara with them for the visit.

On Wednesday, December 20, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, and their daughter Klin Kaara paid a visit to the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai. Klin Kaara became six months old, and to mark the occasion, the 'RRR' star and his wife paid a visit to Mumbai's Mahalaxmi temple, where they sought blessings from the lord.

Ram rose to prominence owing to SS Rajamouli's RRR. The film, which also starred Jr NTR, created history when it was released in 2022. A song from the film, Naatu Naatu, won both a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Since then, anticipation for Ram's next endeavour has been great. He is now filming for filmmaker Shankar's Game Changer, which also stars Kiara Advani. The film will be released in theatres sometime next year.