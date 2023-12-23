Photos: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share their baby boy Rocky pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Dec 23, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker posted pictures of their son pictures on social media. Along with the album, Kourtney simply wrote, “Rocky”. She has also added a black heart emoji to the post.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker unveiled the first glimpses of their baby just before Christmas. The parents, who joyfully welcomed their kid around Halloween, pleased Instagram fans by posting a series of family images.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The carousel, which is dressed in black, features intimate moments such as Barker holding Rocky's tiny feet against a backdrop of a lit Christmas tree, Kardashian breastfeeding, and the Blink 182 drummer tenderly kissing their newborn's face in a black and white frame.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The joyous news comes after a difficult moment for Kardashian, who underwent emergency foetal surgery about four months ago to save Rocky's life. Meanwhile, Kardashian, who previously dated Scott Disick, has three children: Penelope, Mason, and Reign. Barker, on the other side, has a daughter Alabama and a son Landon with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as a stepdaughter called Atiana.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She made her pregnancy announcement at a Blink 182 event in June, holding a banner that said "Travis I'm Pregnant." The Kardashians star simply captioned a family photo with "Rocky," followed by a black love emoji.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kourtney Kardashian underwent emergency foetal surgery in September, prompting Travis Barker to skip a portion of Blink 182's European tour to support his wife. Following Rocky's birth on November 4th, a family insider told People magazine, "They are overjoyed about her son's arrival." She's content just to be able to cuddle her newborn son again." 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The insider said, "She feels so blessed." Because their pregnancy became stressful at the end, the individual voiced concern for their baby's well-being. In an interview with Vogue, Kourtney admitted to having a deeper understanding and compassion for women who had endured difficulties throughout their pregnancy.

    For those who are unaware, Kourtney and Travis began dating in late 2020 and married last year in a series of three unique ceremonies. They began with a rehearsal elopement in Las Vegas, then moved on to a private ceremony in Santa Barbara, and then to a lavish party at the Dolce & Gabbana home in Portofino, Italy.
     

