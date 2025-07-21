Ram Charan wished wife Upasana Kamineni on her birthday with a sweet Instagram post, as the couple continues to share glimpses of family life while gearing up for his upcoming film Peddi.

Actor Ram Charan celebrated his wife, Upasana Kamineni's, birthday and shared a cute picture to mark the special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he dropped an adorable picture with his wife and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful person !!@upasanakaminenikonidela..God.. God bless you!"





The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 14, 2012, welcomed Klin Kaara after 11 years of marriage. Since her birth, Ram Charan and Upasana have delighted fans with glimpses of their daughter on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan in the Telugu film 'Peddi'. The film, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

The film's production house, Vriddhi Cinemas, took to its X account recently to share a new poster featuring Rajkumar's look.Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that read, "Team #Peddi wishes the 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @NimmaShivanna Garu a very Happy Birthday. 'GOURNAIDU' will be regal and explosive on the big screens. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana."

Earlier, during Ram Navami, the makers also released a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot,' where Ram Charan was seen in a rugged look, lighting a beedi and walking through a dusty field as people cheer for him.

The movie will also star Mirzapur fame Divyenndu in a significant role. The makers had earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

Peddi is produced by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in 'Game Changer', directed by S Shankar, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)