Is Prashanth Neel Working with Ram Charan after Jr NTR and Prabhas?
After delivering action-packed blockbusters with Prabhas and gearing up for a massive project with Jr NTR, director Prashanth Neel is now rumored to be in talks with Ram Charan for a potential collaboration.
Prashanth Neel Collab with Ram Charan
The director of the KGF franchise and Salaar, Prashanth Neel became quite popular with just a few highl budget and highly anticipated collaborations with the likes of Prabhas and Jr. NTR. All eyes are on Prashanth Neel's next big move, which is rumored to be a project in collab oration with Ram Charan, another pan-Indian blockbuster, paving the way.
The Projects of Jr. NTR and Prabhas
Prashanth Neel is working on an action thriller with Jr. NTR. This film is tentatively titled NTRNeel and is expected to start filming after Jr. NTR finishes his current commitments. This will be the first collaboration between the two. Apart from that, Neel is also supposed to direct Salaar Part 2, the sequel to the 2023 Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire featuring Prabhas. The first was a commercial hit despite mixed critical reviews, thereby establishing Neel's claim to fame in action.
With that said, barring any unforeseen circumstances, new film beginnings will likely be the furthest thing from his mind until late 2026. But, then again, Neel is renowned for charting out his projects well ahead of time, and it is reported that discussions with other actors for possible future collaborations are, in fact, taking place.
The Ram Charan Angle:
Rumours of a potential Prashanth Neel–Ram Charan film began circulating after the two had been seen together at informal gatherings throughout the year. While initially Charan had claimed that such gatherings were nothing more than casual interactions, industry insiders now say that formal talks have commenced. Reports suggest that Neel and Charan will come together for a big-budget project after Charan wraps up his present commitments, namely Game Changer and Peddi.
Neel is said to have pre-empted Charan's arrival by blocking a production slot for a Ram Charan feature under a reputed banner. If this film does come through, the likelihood is that filming will start post-2027, thus paving the way for Prashanth Neel's work to be completed.
A Dream Setup for Indian Cinema
If this collabo happens, Prashanth Neel will be sets in Telugu cinema's big-three hall of fame by having either directed or lined projects with Prabhas, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan. Neel's gritty larger-than-life style combined with Charan's unparalleled screen presence might just be a commercial recipe for disaster.
Though no official announcement has been made yet, the buzz keeps gathering momentum. With schedules coming to their place and informal dinners being transformed into talk sessions, Prashanth Neel-Ram Charan may just be a name and a matter of time.