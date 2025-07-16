Image Credit : Social Media

Rumours of a potential Prashanth Neel–Ram Charan film began circulating after the two had been seen together at informal gatherings throughout the year. While initially Charan had claimed that such gatherings were nothing more than casual interactions, industry insiders now say that formal talks have commenced. Reports suggest that Neel and Charan will come together for a big-budget project after Charan wraps up his present commitments, namely Game Changer and Peddi.

Neel is said to have pre-empted Charan's arrival by blocking a production slot for a Ram Charan feature under a reputed banner. If this film does come through, the likelihood is that filming will start post-2027, thus paving the way for Prashanth Neel's work to be completed.