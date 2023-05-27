Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan launches production house with Vikram Reddy to promote 'new atmosphere' in industry

    According to Ram Charan, the newly established production company is prepared to usher in a new era for the motion picture business by putting out films that reflect a fresh perspective and new ideas.
     

    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

    World Star Ram Charan's performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR lately put the entire world in utter wonder. By making several films in a succession, the actor hopes to show his appreciation for the entertainment business and give employment to 24 different film industry craftspeople throughout the year. Ram Charan has established a production company called "V Mega Pictures" as a joint venture with Vikram Reddy, a key member of the renowned production company UV Creations and one of his close friends.

    The production company will serve all of India's viewers while providing a stage for up-and-coming performers. Ram claimed that the production firm is prepared to enthral viewers with first-rate storytelling and innovative entertainment.

    To quote Ram Charan as per a statement from his production house, the actor said: “We at V Mega Pictures are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment that embraces diversity and welcomes fresh perspectives. By championing creativity and pushing boundaries, we aim to create a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and pave the way for new and emerging talent.”

    According to Vikram Reddy of UV Creations, V Mega Pictures will collaborate with brilliant actors, writers, directors, technicians, and creatives from 24 different crafts. According to him, "V Mega Pictures strives to push the limits of storytelling and bring new perspectives to the screen." Ram Charan is currently filming Game Changer, Shankar's forthcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie. Game Changer, a forthcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film directed by Shankar, is currently under production. He will be portrayed as an IAS officer with anger management issues in this film. Kiara Advani will play the lead in the movie as well.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
