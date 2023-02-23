Ram Charan in Good Morning America 3: The global pan-Indian star looks dapper in black three-piece suit

Ram Charan recently attended the renowned and popular celebrity chat show Good Morning America 3. The pictures and videos of the RRR actor are now setting social media on fire.

Ram Charan is a mega power and globally renowned South superstar of the Tollywood industry. He has earned global attention with his stellar performance in the blockbuster movie RRR.

RRR earned global recognition on international platforms, including Golden Globes and Grammy Awards. RRR is a globally loved pan-Indian hit period drama film helmed by noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

ALSO READ: 'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

Interestingly, Ram Charan is now garnering attention with his appearance on America's prestigious talk show, Good Morning America 3. The actor's pictures and videos from the prestigious show are now creating waves on social media.

The celebrated Telugu star, who attended the Good Morning America 3 show, looked supremely stylish in a grey blazer and matching trousers, which he paired with a mauve turtle neck t-shirt.

Ram Charan completed his look with a pair of brown shoes and sunglasses. The actor's die-hard fans and netizens went awestruck over Ram Charan's uber-cool look for the popular show. They are congratulating him on this massive feat.

RRR fame Ram Charan is busy shooting for his next, tentatively titled RC 15. The project is a political thriller titled RC 15 at the moment. RC 15 would release in theatres in January 2024. Ram Charan would be essaying a double role in the film as a social activist father. His son becomes an IAS officer. RC 15 features Kiara Advani as the female lead.

Interestingly, As per the latest reports, the actor will mark his Bollywood comeback with a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the upcoming Salmaan Khan starrer film slated to hit the theatres soon.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan more popular than Indian batting icon Virat Kohli? Here's proof