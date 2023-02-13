'Bhai ka lunges ka naya variation hai': Fans roast Salman Khan's shabby dance moves in 'Naiyo Lagda'

After much wait, the first romantic song from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is out now. A particular fan thread has gone viral on Twitter. In that thread, fans are slamming global bollywood icon for these shabby dance moves.

Fans wanted glimpses of the Bhaijaan in his latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The excruciating finally got over on January 25 as the makers launched the teaser for the public preview, which is garnering rave reviews from audiences and fans so far. The teaser has piqued the curiosity of audiences and fans who are counting the days left to watch this entertainer film in theatres.

Exciting news for ardent fans who wanted to see Salman Khan on the screens is finally here. The actioner-masala entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting completed last week. This update got confirmed by global icon Salman Khan via his tweet on the microblogging site Twitter.

Now another amusing news update is here. After much anticipation, the much-awaited romantic song Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring global icon Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, is out. While ardent lovers of Bollywood films loved the song, a particular fan thread has gone viral on Twitter. This fan posted a video clip of Salman Khan song in his tweet on Feb 12. His caption read, "WTF is this choreography. (crying emojis)."

Fans have reacted with savage roast comments to Salman Khan's unfashionable dance moves in the song. "Choreographer ko Visa nahi mila he shayad ... Director Salman se bola hoga Bhai apne hisab se karlo... tho Salman ne excercise kardiya...!," said a fan. "Imagine ur alone in the desert and see some guy approaching u hastily like this," a fan slammed Salman. "Probably the actor could dance only that much. No choreographer in Bollywood can afford to be that worthless," a fan mocked Salman. "The choreographer invented it for Sunny Deol. Since he is no longer doing any dance, now they are using it for newer versions of sunny deol," a user shared.

A Salman Khan Films production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has got directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, comedy, drama, and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

