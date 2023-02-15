Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan more popular than Indian batting icon Virat Kohli? Here's proof

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is more popular than Indian sports icon Virat Kohli. His soaring fame and global recognition here are proof of the same.

After creating a new record in the history of Indian television by being the first ever rapper-singer from Mumbai who won the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16, audiences and fan-favorite MC Stan whose real and raw persona won the hearts of audiences and #Mandali fans is on a new high at present.

In many ways, MC Stan also broke the record of females winning the reality show. After a long time, audiences loved and liked real and raw personalities with whom even fans connected. MC Stan is a game-changer. By winning Bigg Boss 16, Stan has created new history and deserved the title.

The musician, known for tracks such as ''Basti Ka Hasti'', ''Tadipar'', and ''Gender'', also expressed gratefulness to his fans and loved ones for their unconditional love and support to him in winning the reality TV series.

Now fans have hit back at the trolls by comparing the likes of Stan and Virat Kohli recent Instagram posts. They have taken to social media, sharing screenshots of the MC Stan recent post with over 7 million likes. While, new post of Virat Kohli has over 4 million likes.

Along with these pictures, a fan wrote, "#MCStan Recent Post Got More Likes Than Virat Kohlis Recent Post & few people question #MCStan fanbase? Welcome to the Reality. MC STAN WINS, DHH WINS."

MC Stan is frequently spotted wearing expensive clothing and showy diamond jewelry. His social media posts prove it all. Throughout the Bigg Boss 16 journey, he often got spotted wearing designer clothing from brands like Louis Vuitton, Versace, Palm Angels, and Prada. In one of the episodes, Stan donned a Louis Vuitton jacket that cost more than Rs 4 lakh. According to a leading portal, MC Stan also owns a Mercedes Maybach for Rs 3.80 crore and a Cadillac Escalade worth Rs 1.20 crore.

According to a leading Indian entertainment portal, MC Stan has a net worth between Rs 15 and Rs 20 crore. He makes money through social media posts and rapping. He had one million Instagram followers before entering the house of Bigg Boss 16. Post winning the show, he has garnered a fanbase of over eight million followers on the social media platform.

The rapper earns through his live concerts. He also shared the stage with Ikka and Raftaar, two of India's most well-known rappers. During the month of November and December, MC Stan performs more than ten gigs, each of which costs Rs 25 lakh, according to a leading Indian television news channel. According to a leading Indian news channel, MC Stan receives more than Rs 1 lakh per month from his YouTube channel, which has more than six million subscribers.

As the winner of Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan received an income of Rs 7 lakh every week reported by another leading regional entertainment portal. He spent almost 18 weeks inside the house and eventually made an amount of Rs 1 crore and 26 lakhs. In addition to the trophy, he got awarded a cash prize of Rs 31 lakh 80 thousand and a brand-new Grand i10 Nios.

