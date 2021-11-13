Rakul Preet Singh reveals first look of RSVP’s ‘Chhatriwali’, pics inside

The movie buffs have been intrigued since the time Ronnie Screwvala announced his new project ‘Chhatriwali’ under his banner ‘RSVP’, starring Rakul Preet Singh as a condom tester. Easing out the curiosity of the audiences a bit, RSVP revealed the first look of Rakul from the film that is already giving hints of becoming a success, once released.

‘Chhatriwal’ is a family entertainer drama that will feature Rakul in a spanking new character of a condom tester. The film has recently begun its shooting in Uttar Pradesh’s capital, Lucknow. In this film, Rakul will b seen essaying the role of an unemployed chemistry graduate from Karnal who is desperate to seek a job. Out of desperation, she lands up becoming a condom tester and has to hide her professional identity from everyone around her, especially her family members. The film is anticipated to be another path-breaking movie that will be bringing an unconventional subject to the table.

Speaking about this film, Tejas Desokar, director of ‘Chhatriwali’ said how the social family entertainer film will aim at removing the stigma around the use of condoms. He said that the team is excited about the film which had recently gone of the floors. He went on to add about how Rakul has brought freshness to the character and will essay it with finesse once the film with comic flavour releases.

On the other hand, Rakul is also pepped for the role, as she believes it is something she has not done before. At the same time, she adds that raising important issues with a hint of light-hearted humour makes the film and her journey, all the more interesting.

Apart from this film, Rakul will also be seen opposite actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film ‘Doctor G’. Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, Rakul will be seen playing the role of ‘Dr Fatima’ in the film slated to release next year.

