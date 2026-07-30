Yash Vs Ranbir Kapoor: Who Is Richer? Comparing The Ramayana Stars' Net Worth
As Ramayana creates buzz, here's a comparison of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's reported net worth, major income sources, and who is believed to have built the bigger fortune over the years.
Yash Vs Ranbir Kapoor
With Ramayana bringing Ranbir Kapoor and Yash together on screen, fans are also comparing their success off screen. From blockbuster earnings to endorsements and investments, here's a look at the reported net worth of the two superstars.
Ranbir Kapoor's reported net worth
Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly one of Bollywood's highest-paid actors, with an estimated net worth of Rs 369-400 crore. His wealth comes from film fees, profit-sharing deals, brand endorsements, luxury real estate, and high-value investments. He is also reportedly earning Rs 150 crore for the two-part Ramayana saga.
Yash's reported net worth
KGF star Yash has built an impressive fortune through Kannada cinema, pan-India blockbusters, brand endorsements, and film production. According to recent reports, his estimated net worth stands at around Rs 53 crore. He is also a co-producer of Ramayana and is reportedly charging Rs 100 crore for portraying Ravana across the two films.
Income sources compared
Ranbir Kapoor
- Bollywood films
- Brand endorsements
- Profit-sharing agreements
- Real estate investments
- Luxury assets
Yash
- Films
- Brand endorsements
- Production ventures
- Business investments
- Ramayana co-production
While Yash's acting fee for Ramayana is substantial, Ranbir's overall wealth remains higher due to his long-standing Bollywood career, endorsement portfolio, and investments.
Who is richer?
Based on the latest media estimates, Ranbir Kapoor has the higher reported net worth.
Ranbir Kapoor: Rs 369–400 crore
Yash: Around Rs 53 crore
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