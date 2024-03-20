Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

    Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, have landed in legal trouble as former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against them. In his suit, Wankhede refers to Khan's 2023 interview with a broadcaster, stating that he made claims that were a 'deliberate lie' and 'concocted, baseless'.

    Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, has launched a defamation suit against actor Rakhi Sawant. Wankhede also complained against lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan, claiming that the two had made defamatory remarks against him.

    In his lawsuit, Wankhede refers to Kaashif Ali Khan's 2023 interview with a broadcaster, stating that he made claims that were a ‘deliberate lie’ and ‘concocted, baseless’. The lawsuit claims that the remarks claimed that Wankhede is ' media addicted' and 'targets celebrities'. Wankhede stated that as an Indian Revenue Service official, he has enjoyed a 'blotless career throughout his life in government services'.

    According to a recent report, the complaint has been filed with the Dindoshi City Civil Court in Malad, Mumbai. Through his appeal, the NCB officer, who was investigated for arresting Aryan Khan during a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship, stated that the Bigg Boss season 1 contestant and her counsel attempted to damage his reputation and discredit him.

    He demanded damages and compensation of Rs 11 lakh. Wankhede said Khan had also uploaded comparable stuff on his Instagram account, which was shared by Sawant, causing more damage to his reputation. Khan is the counsel for model Munmun Dhamecha, who was detained in a cruise drug raid case in 2021 by a team led by Wankhede.

    “The defendants (Khan and Sawant) have spoken defamatory statement without verifying the veracity of the facts in hand. The sole intention of defendant number 1 (Khan) was to prejudice the public's mind in an ongoing case in which case his client is an accused,” the suit said.

    Rakhi Sawant recently made news after her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani, married Somy Ali for the second time. The separated couple married in 2022 in a traditional wedding. However, they split up a year later following a tumultuous divorce fraught with charges. The couple went to great lengths to air their dirty laundry in front of the media, filing around seven complaints against one another.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform rkn

    Abraham Ozler: Malayalam crime thriller starring Jayaram starts streaming on THIS platform

    Here what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Samantha Ruth Prabhu tried to touch Karan Johar's feet in public-WATCH

    Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab govt over his baby boy; makes some shocking claims-WATCH RBA

    Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment by Punjab govt over his baby boy; makes some shocking claims-WATCH

    World Oral Health Day 2024: Theme, significance, and tips for care ATG EAI

    World Oral Health Day 2024: Theme, significance, and tips for care

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother, two children commit suicide by setting ablaze in JP Nagar; investigation underway

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody rkn

    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman alleges misconduct by Namma Metro staff, urges swift police action

    Here what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH RBA

    Here's what happened when Arjun Reddy, aka Vijay Deverakonda, met Kabir Singh aka Shahid Kapoor-WATCH

    Karnataka High Court stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details AJR

    Karnataka HC stays ban imposed on 23 'ferocious and dangerous' dog breeds; know details

    Recent Videos

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH) snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Intimacy ban lifted, Olympic Village stocked with 300,000 condoms (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH) snt

    Did you know? Albert Einstein's brain was stolen, cut into 240 pieces! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon