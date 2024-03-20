Rakhi Sawant in trouble: Sameer Wankhede files defamation case against actress for Rs 11 Lakh- read report

Rakhi Sawant and her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, have landed in legal trouble as former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against them. In his suit, Wankhede refers to Khan's 2023 interview with a broadcaster, stating that he made claims that were a 'deliberate lie' and 'concocted, baseless'.

Sameer Wankhede, former zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, has launched a defamation suit against actor Rakhi Sawant. Wankhede also complained against lawyer Kaashif Ali Khan, claiming that the two had made defamatory remarks against him.

In his lawsuit, Wankhede refers to Kaashif Ali Khan's 2023 interview with a broadcaster, stating that he made claims that were a ‘deliberate lie’ and ‘concocted, baseless’. The lawsuit claims that the remarks claimed that Wankhede is ' media addicted' and 'targets celebrities'. Wankhede stated that as an Indian Revenue Service official, he has enjoyed a 'blotless career throughout his life in government services'.

According to a recent report, the complaint has been filed with the Dindoshi City Civil Court in Malad, Mumbai. Through his appeal, the NCB officer, who was investigated for arresting Aryan Khan during a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship, stated that the Bigg Boss season 1 contestant and her counsel attempted to damage his reputation and discredit him.

He demanded damages and compensation of Rs 11 lakh. Wankhede said Khan had also uploaded comparable stuff on his Instagram account, which was shared by Sawant, causing more damage to his reputation. Khan is the counsel for model Munmun Dhamecha, who was detained in a cruise drug raid case in 2021 by a team led by Wankhede.

“The defendants (Khan and Sawant) have spoken defamatory statement without verifying the veracity of the facts in hand. The sole intention of defendant number 1 (Khan) was to prejudice the public's mind in an ongoing case in which case his client is an accused,” the suit said.

