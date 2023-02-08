Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant faints outside police station post husband Adil Khan Durrani's arrest; know details here

    Rakhi Sawant has accused Adil Khan Durrani of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewelry from her flat without her permission and knowledge.
     

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Rakhi Sawant fainted and fell down outside Oshiwara Police Station just a day after filing a police complaint against her husband, Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi has accused Adil of attacking her and taking away her money and jewelry from her flat without her knowledge.

    In a viral video shared by a renowned Bollywood paparazzo account on Instagram, Rakhi lost consciousness while talking to the media outside the police station. Adil Khan Durrani got arrested by Mumbai Police after Rakhi filed the FIR against him.

    Rakhi shared, "Mujhe pura din unhone phone kiya hai." And then she fainted suddenly. Paparazzi people tried to wake her up by putting water, but she could not come to consciousness even after that. Then she was carried into her car by her family members in that state.

    In a recent viral video post, Rakhi shared the painful memories of married life with Adil. She said, "Maa to maa hoti hai. Maa ke liye mera dil humesha rota hai. Lekin meine bola ke aapke liye mein, aapki bahu, humesha khadi rahegi aadhi raat ko bhi, par Adil ke baare me kuch mat puchna. Meine bola, unki aunty ko pucho meine unko kitni baar bola ke Adil mujhe maarta hai aur torture karta hai. Unki aunty ne mujhe yehi bola ke tunhari jagah mein hoti Rakhi toh mein usko kab se chod deti, tum chod do. Kyunki meine unko saare maarne ke video, proof bheje the. Unhone kaha Rakhi Adil ko abhi ke abhi chod do. Tumhari jagah mein hoti toh itne affairs toh mein toh usse nahi rakhti. Par meine kaha koi baat nahi. Aap log usko samjhaao. Unhone unko bahut samjhaya. Maa ne samjhaaya, aunty ne samjhaaya. Lekin, Mumbai nagariya. Chaka chaundh, star banne ke chakkar me, ladkiyo ke chakkar me, paise .... kya bolu mein. Itne criminal records hai unko Mysore se, Bangalore se. Shaadi se pehle mujhe ye sab pata hota toh aaj ka yeh din na aata."

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
