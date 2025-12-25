Sunita Ahuja has broken her silence on the long-rumoured controversy surrounding Govinda, addressing allegations of an alleged affair and making candid revelations that have sparked widespread discussion.

Sunita Ahuja has finally broken her silence on the long-rumoured controversy surrounding her husband, Bollywood actor Govinda. In a recent interview, Sunita addressed the alleged affair rumours head-on, making statements that have sent shockwaves across social media and the film fraternity.

Sunita Ahuja Speaks Out on Govinda’s Alleged Affair

Speaking candidly, Sunita clarified that she is fully aware of the ongoing gossip linking Govinda to another woman. While she refrained from revealing specific identities, her remarks strongly suggested deep disappointment over the situation. “This is not about love,” she said, adding that the woman in question is allegedly interested only in Govinda’s money and status.

''I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl, but I know that she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money'' Sunita shared.

“I wish to change my life in 2026. I want Govinda to put an end to all these controversies, and I want a happy family in 2026. I hope it happens very soon. I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep a fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda. I want Chi Chi to leave all his chamchas and focus on his work because even they are with him for money," Sunita Ahuja explained.

Impact on Govinda and the Family

Sunita Ahuja responded to the divorce rumours during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and stated, ''Aaj media ke muh pe thappad nahi padi hai kya? Humko saath me dekh kar. Itna close… agar kuch hota toh itne nazdeek hote? Humari duriya hoti. Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta. Chahe upar se koi bhi aa jaye… Mera Govinda sirf mera hi hai aur kisi ka nahi hai (Hasn’t the media gotten a slap in the face today? Seeing us together like this. So close… If there was something wrong, would we be this close? There would’ve been distance between us. No one can separate us… My Govinda is only mine and no one else’s)

Social Media Reactions

Following her explosive comments, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions. While some users praised Sunita for her honesty and strength, others urged restraint, pointing out that allegations without confirmation can be damaging.