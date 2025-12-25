Welcome To The Jungle Promo. Akshay Kumar shared the promo for 'Welcome To The Jungle' on Christmas, featuring stars like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi

A new promo for Akshay Kumar's upcoming comedy film 'Welcome 3', titled 'Welcome To The Jungle', has been released. It features a huge star cast, and notably, it's hard to recognize Akshay himself at first glance. The 'Khiladi Kumar' shared this promo on Christmas and also gave an update on the film's release. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is the third film in the 'Welcome' franchise, which started in 2007, and audiences have been eagerly waiting for it for a long time. Finally, the wait is about to end.

Many stars seen in the 'Welcome To The Jungle' promo

'Welcome To The Jungle' is a multi-starrer film, and a glimpse of the cast is seen in its latest teaser. Besides Akshay Kumar, the promo features artists like Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Puneet Issar, Disha Patani, Johnny Lever, Tusshar Kapoor, Mukesh Tiwari, Arshad Warsi, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dayashankar Pandey. There are no dialogues in the teaser, but an emotional tune can be heard, and all the actors are seen in action mode, holding weapons.

When will 'Welcome To The Jungle' be released

Sharing the film's teaser, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, "Merry Christmas to all of you from the massive team of 'Welcome To The Jungle'. It will be in cinemas in 2026. I have never been a part of such a big project before. None of us have. We are eagerly waiting to give you this gift. It's a wrap, friends. Well done, gang. Everyone has worked very hard to make this. From our big family to your family, we wish you the best for 2026." It's worth noting that Ahmed Khan has directed the film, and Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala are its producers. According to reports, the film will be released in 2026.