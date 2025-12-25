Channing Tatum mourns the death of his friend and 'The Son of No One' co-star James Ransone, who died by suicide. Tatum paid tribute on Instagram, calling Ransone 'one of the realest' and sharing a memory from his 30th birthday.

Channing Tatum's Heartfelt Tribute

Channing Tatum is mourning the loss of his dear friend and former co-star, James Ransone, who died by suicide on December 19. The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt tribute, remembering Ransone as "one of the realest," reported People. The tribute featured a photo of the two actors taken on Tatum's 30th birthday in 2010. Ransone and Tatum starred together in the 2011 film The Son of No One, where Tatum portrayed a police officer in New York City harbouring a dark childhood secret.

In his caption, Tatum wrote on December 24 , "There ain't words for these things. But you my friend... was one of the realest. I remember being in every conversation with you and just always being like I wonder what he's gonna say.!!??? Lololol." Tatum also expressed his love, writing, "I love you PJ I'll see you on the next one my G."

Ransone's Career and Confirmation of Death

Ransone, 46, was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner to have died by suicide on December 19. He was known for his standout roles, including portraying Ziggy Sobotka in the second season of The Wire, his role in the Sinister horror films, and Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two. Most recently, Ransone appeared in The Black Phone movie and an episode of Poker Face, according to People.

Tributes From Loved Ones and Colleagues

In an emotional tribute shared on December 22, Ransone's wife, Jamie McPhee, reflected on the couple's life together, describing their two children, Jack and Violet, as "the greatest gifts" Ransone gave her. She also recalled a poignant moment in which Ransone revealed, "the most f----up thing of all? I actually love everyone." McPhee shared the outpouring of love she received after his passing, stating, "everyone actually loves you too," according to People.

Tatum was among many in the entertainment world who paid tribute to Ransone, including It actor Jack Dylan Grazer, director Spike Lee, and Starlet director Sean Baker, all of whom shared their memories and expressed their admiration for the late actor, according to People. (ANI)