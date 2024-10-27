Photo: Salman Khan and Salim Khans effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats

The Bishnoi community remains angry with Salman Khan, burning his and his father's effigies amid ongoing disputes over blackbuck poaching allegations.

Photos: Salman Khan and Salim Khan's effigies burnt by Bishnoi community amid threats NTI
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

The tension between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community is still continuing. There has been no compromise from the Bishnoi community yet. Their anger against Salman Khan is so much that Salman Khan has had to come forward to apologize to them.

Recently Bishnoi community was disappointed by the statement given by Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, Salim Khan said that 'his son will not apologize because his son is not involved in the black buck hunting case.' This statement by Salim Khan enraged the Bishnoi community and they responded by burning the effigy of the actor and his father Salim Khan in Jodhpur on Saturday.

According to the Bishnoi community, Salman Khan is involved in the blackbuck poaching case and he should apologize for the case even though he has legally cleared the charges. They also said that if he was not guilty then why did he hire a lawyer to defend himself?

Bishnoi community protested against Salman Khan in various areas of Jodhpur and warned that if he did not apologize to the community then Sanatan Hindu Samaj would start a big movement against him.

Talking about the rivalry between Salman Khan and the Bishnoi community, it started when Salman Khan was shooting for 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in Rajasthan and there he was accused of hunting the blackbuck, which is very important for the Bishnoi community. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck as their family member and that is why they have been after Salman Khan ever since.

Amidst threats from Lawrence Bishnoi, Salman Khan has tightened his security. Recently he bought a bulletproof XUV from Dubai for his safety. Mumbai Police has also increased vigilance outside his Galaxy apartment.

