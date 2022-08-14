Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support

    The 58-year-old stand-up comic and  Bollywood actor Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, August 10.

    Raju Srivastava latest health update: Comedian remains on life support RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 14, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    There has been no improvement in the condition of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava as he remains on life support in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here, hospital sources said on Sunday. 

    The 58-year-old stand-up comic was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday. He underwent an angioplasty the same day. "Srivastava remains critical and on life support. There has been no improvement in his condition. He continues to be unconscious. He suffered brain damage after a heart attack," the source told PTI. 

    Also Read: Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s nephew shares positive news

    On Friday night, Srivastava's family released a statement on his official Instagram page, saying the comedian's condition is "stable". "Raju Srivastava ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well wishers for continued love and support," the family said in the statement. 

    The family also requested people to "ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated". The comic had a heart attack while exercising at a hotel's gym here. Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", "Bombay to Goa" (remake) and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". 

    Also Read: Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on

    He was one of the contestants on "Bigg Boss" season three. Srivastava is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. 

    Last Updated Aug 14, 2022, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS RBA

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    India75 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films RBA

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore RBA

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

    Raju Srivastava health update Comedian nephew shares positive news RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s nephew shares positive news

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year? - adt

    Independence Day 2022: Is India celebrating its 75th or 76th I-Day this year?

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch-ayh

    India Maharajas vs World Giants, Independence Day Special: Date, time, venue and where to watch

    Watch Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled her Lock Upp co-contestant, calls her 'Karamjali' RBA

    (Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled, mocked model, calls her 'Karamjali'

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? The Man answers-ayh

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral - gps

    Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested snt

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon