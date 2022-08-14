Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian’s nephew shares positive news

Kushal, Raju Srivastava's nephew, verified that the comedian had received positive responses from doctors treating and advised fans not to promote or listen to rumours.

Raju Srivastava is now being treated at AIIMS in Delhi after having a major heart attack. The comedian is on a ventilator, and many people believe he sustained brain damage as a result of the severity of the attack.

His family members, though, report that he is currently doing well. His nephew, Kushal Srivastava, revealed the comedian's most recent health report.

Talking to many media outlets, Kushal Srivastava confirmed that the comedian has received great feedback and stated, "I would like to tell people not to accept any misinformation." Raju ji's health is slowly but steadily improving. Doctors have also said that he is responding positively. His reports show no evidence of unfavourable outcomes, which is another good indicator. Doctors have also reported that Raju ji moved his hand and fingers. He is a warrior, and he will return. I only ask that everyone pray for his wellness. The doctors here are trying their best and providing excellent care. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery."

Kushal further mentioned how upsetting the nasty rumours have been for the family. "We are doing everything we can to stem the propagation of bad news," he stated.

People are texting and asking questions, making things tough to manage. Raju ji is already waging an internal war, and these rumours are upsetting the family. We also posted on his Instagram, but individuals are still messaging or posting incorrect information. There are also rumours that he overexerted himself on the day of his heart attack, which is false. He would constantly run on the treadmill and never lift big weights. He was completing his daily workout."

We at Asianet Newsable are praying for Raju Srivastava’s speedy recovery.