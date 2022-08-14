Akshay Kumar once considered leaving India and moving to Canada; read on

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar once addressed the subject of his citizenship, saying that he once pondered going to Canada since his films were not doing well.

    First Published Aug 14, 2022

    Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood star, recently released his film Raksha Bandhan, which failed to make an impression at the box office. Unfortunately, the actor's prior two movies were also box office failures. Before the film's premiere, Akshay faced his fair share of trolling and criticism, with numerous netizens calling for a boycott of Raksha Bandhan. During this, he addressed his bullying over his citizenship and said he had pondered leaving outside of India since his films were not doing well.

    If you haven't been living under a rock, you're aware that the actor gets mocked on social media for having Canadian citizenship and is also known as 'Canada Kumar.' In an interview, he explained to Lallantop that, despite having Canadian citizenship, he pays his taxes in India. He went on to say that he is from this nation and would always be an Indian.

    Akshay further revealed that he considered leaving the industry and the country since his films were not doing well. He said, “A few years ago, my films were not working. Almost 14-15 films had not worked so I thought I should probably move elsewhere and work there,” he said. “A lot of people move there (Canada) for work, but they are still Indians. So I also thought that if destiny is not supporting me here then I should do something about it. I went there, applied for it (the citizenship) and got it,” he said.

    However, after regaining professional success, the actor opted to stay put and never considered relocating again.

    “I have a (Canadian) passport. What is a passport? It is a document used to travel from one country to another. See I am an Indian, I pay all my taxes and pay them here. I have a choice to pay it there as well, but I pay them in my country. I work in my country. A lot of people say things and they are allowed to. To them, I would just like to say that I am an Indian and will always be an Indian," Akshay Kumar shared.

    On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be released in theatres on August 11th. Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2, and the unnamed Soorarai Pottru remake are among his other future projects. His most recent film, Prithviraj, starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar.
     

