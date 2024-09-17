Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is a remake of THIS Hollywood film?

    Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will appear together for the first time in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Although the trailer for this comedy film has received a lot of positive feedback, many of its moments will remind you of the Hollywood blockbuster Sex Tape.

    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:35 PM IST

    Raj Shandilya's film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has debuted with a trailer. Rajkummar Rao will reprise his role as Vicky in this flick. His character in the previous film Stree 2 was also named Vicky. Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri will appear together for the first time in the upcoming film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. Although the trailer for this comedy film has received a lot of positive feedback, many of its moments will remind you of the Hollywood blockbuster Sex Tape. It was claimed that this film was a copy of Cameron Diaz and Jason Segel's Sex Tape. Now, filmmaker Raj Shandilya has clarified the situation. He stated that he had not seen the Hollywood film. 

    Raj told PTI that his video is different from the Hollywood flick Sex Tape. Their characters are also not the same. Someone asked me on Twitter if this film is similar to 'Sex Tape'. I mentioned that there is no sex in our film. One of our writers informed me that their video from that film had gone viral on the internet. The couple made the video for our film, and they lost the CD as a result of their negligence.

    The director went on to say, "I'm not inspired by that film; rather, I'm inspired by the people and environment around me." Simultaneously, the film's sequel will be released soon. This video was written during a time when the Internet was still relatively new in India. Part 2 will take place around 10 to 15 years later.

    About the film

    Vicky Vidya's Woh Wala video was created by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Tiku Talsani, and Archana Puran Singh will also appear, in addition to Rajkummar and Triptii. The film will be released in theaters on October 11. 

