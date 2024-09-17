Is Salman Khan organising a USA concert? Actor shares statement, 'Legal action will be taken..'

Rumours were speculating that Salman Khan would organize a USA tour and now, the actor has issued an official statement.

Salman Khan issued a statement emphasizing that he will not be traveling to the United States anytime soon. Salman is reportedly on tour in the United States and will play for fans there. However, Salman has stated that these are bogus rumors and has cautioned followers not to fall for them. He also stated that legal action would be taken against anybody who engage in fraudulent enterprises under Salman's name.

The statement

Salman's professional front

Salman is now engaged in filming Sikander. A.R. Murugadoss is directing the project, which the actor has already begun filming. Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal play crucial parts in the film. According to Midday, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shot a colorful song for Sikandar. The song, set amid the Dharavi slums, was filmed on a specially designed set at Goregaon's SRPF Ground.

According to the article, if all goes as planned, the Mumbai shoot would last till October. After that, the team will fly to Europe by the end of the year to film two love songs. Salman shot lighter action scenes owing to a rib issue, as previously reported. Salman will also be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss.

Latest Videos