Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Salman Khan organising a USA concert? Actor shares statement, 'Legal action will be taken..'

    Rumours were speculating that Salman Khan would organize a USA tour and now, the actor has issued an official statement.

    Is Salman Khan organising a USA concert? Actor shares statement, 'Legal action will be taken..' RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:07 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:07 PM IST

    Salman Khan issued a statement emphasizing that he will not be traveling to the United States anytime soon. Salman is reportedly on tour in the United States and will play for fans there. However, Salman has stated that these are bogus rumors and has cautioned followers not to fall for them. He also stated that legal action would be taken against anybody who engage in fraudulent enterprises under Salman's name.

    The statement

    Salman's professional front

    Salman is now engaged in filming Sikander. A.R. Murugadoss is directing the project, which the actor has already begun filming. Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal play crucial parts in the film. According to Midday, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shot a colorful song for Sikandar. The song, set amid the Dharavi slums, was filmed on a specially designed set at Goregaon's SRPF Ground.

    According to the article, if all goes as planned, the Mumbai shoot would last till October. After that, the team will fly to Europe by the end of the year to film two love songs. Salman shot lighter action scenes owing to a rib issue, as previously reported. Salman will also be hosting the new season of Bigg Boss.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office RTM

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office

    There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid ATG

    'There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid

    Cant believe it's been six months.., Richa Chadha shares UNSEEN pictures from Pulkit- Kriti marriage ATG

    'Can't believe it's been six months..', Richa Chadha shares UNSEEN pictures from Pulkit- Kriti marriage

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured' RBA

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured'

    Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos ATG

    'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

    Recent Stories

    From activist to becoming Delhi CM: The rise of Atishi in politics gcw

    From activist to becoming Delhi CM: The rise of Atishi in politics

    Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face outside gym; Netizens react [PHOTOS] ATG

    Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face outside gym; Netizens react [PHOTOS]

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH) shk

    'If not Gandhi surname, Rahul would've been a street vendor': Pak analyst lambasts LoP's US speech (WATCH)

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office RTM

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut opens up on the shocking reason behind selling her Rs 32 crore Mumbai office

    Coffee Know health benefits of starting your day with coffee ATG

    Coffee: Know health benefits of starting your day with coffee

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon