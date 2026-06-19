Anupam Kher released a video, 'I Am an Indian,' countering stereotypes about Indians' civic sense and employment. He highlights the country's cultural legacy, global contributions, and the hard work of Indians succeeding abroad.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday shared a powerful video titled "I Am an Indian", addressing what he described as common stereotypes and misconceptions about Indians while highlighting the country's cultural legacy and global contributions.

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In the video, Kher can be seen responding to a range of perceptions surrounding Indians, including civic behaviour, employment, culture and public celebrations. Through a series of pointed observations, he contrasted these criticisms with India's achievements and the role Indians play across the world.

Kher Counters Common Criticisms

Speaking about accusations of lacking civic sense, Kher argued that such judgments often ignore similar incidents elsewhere. "I am an Indian and everyone says I lack civic sense. They can overturn cars, burn streets and vandalise a city after a championship game... I dance at an airport excited about my first foreign trip and suddenly I am the face of poor civic sense," he said.

The actor also addressed the debate around employment, saying Indians who work abroad succeed through hard work and merit. "I study, compete, earn a visa, work 18 hours a day, sometimes multiple jobs and somehow, I am the one stealing jobs and scamming the system," he remarked.

Kher went on to speak about the global presence of Indians, saying they contribute across sectors, including technology, healthcare, education and business, while questioning why that visibility is often viewed negatively.

Anupam Kher's New Play

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is busy with the shows of his latest play 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane'. 'Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane' stars Kher alongside actress Swaroop Sampat and has been written and directed by Gajendra Ahire. The musical features compositions by veteran singer and composer Anu Malik, marking his stage debut.