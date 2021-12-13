Rajinikanth to PM Narendra Modi: Here's what Thalaiva tweeted; also, check out his birthday pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth marked his birthday with his wife, daughters and grandsons on December 12. A day after PM Modi extended his greetings to the star; read on

Rajinikanth celebrated his 71st birthday with his family and close friends on December 12. By looking at the pictures shared on social media, we can see that he had an unforgettable time with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwarya, Soundarya and grandchildren. Yesterday, Twitter was flooded with wishes and love from Rajinikanth's fans, celebs and co-stars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to wish Rajinikanth and responded that he left a heartfelt note on Twitter. Rajinikanth thanked Modi via Hoote, a voice-based social media app launched by the actor recently.

Modi wished Rajini saying, “A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life.”

To that, the Kabali star tweeted, “My most respected, honourable Prime minister Shri. ⁦Narendra Modi ji, ⁩I convey my heartfelt thanks for your warm wishes on my birthday.”

Every year on December 12, the star's fans organise welfare activities; this year, several blood donation camps happened in Chennai. The people who came to the centre were offered free food and saw some popular Rajinikanth's films.

Besides PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan and many more wished him on social media. Tamil actor Dhanush also wished his father-in-law saying, “Happy birthday my Thalaiva. The one and only Superstar Rajinikanth Sir. Love you so much."

Last month, November 04, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe was released, a Tamil family drama featuring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Meena, Khushbu and Soori in important roles. Siruthai Siva directed the film.

