With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has had her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, renewed for a second season. Markle herself verified the news, sharing it on her social media page.

The lifestyle series will return for a second season, despite criticism from both the internet and reviewers.

Markle shared the news on her Instagram story on Friday with a caption that read, "Lettuce romaine calm or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!" She later shared a reel on her Instagram page along with a short note that read, "Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix (sic).”

The former actor hosts the eight-episode show, sharing hosting and cooking expertise with celebrity guests. However, the flourishes did not improve the ratings, as With Love, Meghan got generally unfavourable response.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show,” while The Telegraph gave it two stars, branding it 'insane' and an “exercise in narcissism.” Despite the backlash, Netflix has confirmed that the second season is coming in the autumn and has already finished filming.

The first season of With Love, Meghan can stream on Netflix.

