With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has announced a second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show premiered on Netflix on March 4.

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 3:09 PM IST

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has had her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, renewed for a second season. Markle herself verified the news, sharing it on her social media page.

The lifestyle series will return for a second season, despite criticism from both the internet and reviewers.

Markle shared the news on her Instagram story on Friday with a caption that read, "Lettuce romaine calm or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!" She later shared a reel on her Instagram page along with a short note that read, "Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2! Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix (sic).”

Also Read: Rekha to Hema Malini: 8 actresses above 70 still fit and beauty

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism RBA

The former actor hosts the eight-episode show, sharing hosting and cooking expertise with celebrity guests. However, the flourishes did not improve the ratings, as With Love, Meghan got generally unfavourable response.

Also Read: Women's Day 2025: Top 6 highest-grossing female-centric movies

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show,” while The Telegraph gave it two stars, branding it 'insane' and an “exercise in narcissism.” Despite the backlash, Netflix has confirmed that the second season is coming in the autumn and has already finished filming.

The first season of With Love, Meghan can stream on Netflix.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s' snt

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s'

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL

Jatadhara Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES] ATG

'Jatadhara': Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES]

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason ATG

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH) RBA

Ramzan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay dons skull cap, performs Namaz at Iftar Party in Chennai (WATCH)

Recent Stories

football Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more snt

Carlo Ancelotti unplugged: Real Madrid boss gets candid about future, racism in Spain, Mbappe's talent & more

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records reveal truth on Trump's claim shk

Did the US really spend $8 million on transgender mice? White House records REVEAL truth on Trump's claim

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding vkp

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding vkp

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding

Big DA Hike nefore Holi: Check how much govt employees' salary will increase! AJR

Big DA Hike nefore Holi: Check how much govt employees' salary will increase!

Recent Videos

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out in Vapi Area of Valsad, 15 Scrap Warehouses Gutted | Asianet Newsable

Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out in Vapi Area of Valsad, 15 Scrap Warehouses Gutted | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Trump Says Moscow has ‘All Cards’ After ‘No Cards’ Spat with Ukraine | Asianet Newsable

Trump Says Moscow has ‘All Cards’ After ‘No Cards’ Spat with Ukraine | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Women's Day: From Loco Pilot to Train Hostess; Women Crew Takes Over CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat

Women's Day: From Loco Pilot to Train Hostess; Women Crew Takes Over CSMT-Shirdi Vande Bharat

Video Icon
Pakistanis React with Dismay to Trump’s New Travel Ban: 'Unfortunate, Strange' | Asianet Newsable

Pakistanis React with Dismay to Trump’s New Travel Ban: 'Unfortunate, Strange' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Actor Anupam Kher Extends Wishes on International Women’s Day | Asianet Newsable

Actor Anupam Kher Extends Wishes on International Women’s Day | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon