Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s'

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has come out in strong support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who faced criticism for not observing roza (fasting) during the ongoing Ramzan while participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Published: Mar 8, 2025, 3:27 PM IST

Veteran lyricist and outspoken public figure Javed Akhtar has come out in strong support of Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, who faced criticism for not observing roza (fasting) during the ongoing Ramzan while participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The controversy ignited after Shami was spotted consuming an energy drink during India’s semi-final match against Australia in Dubai on Tuesday.

The visual of Shami consuming the drink went viral on social media, sparking backlash from some sections, including Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat. Barelvi condemned the act, claiming that Shami had committed a sin by not fasting during the Islamic holy month of Ramzan.

In response to the criticism, Javed Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his unwavering support to the fast bowler, urging him to ignore the negative voices and focus on his game. Akhtar, known for his candid and bold statements, advised Shami to not pay attention to "reactionary bigoted idiots" who had problems with the cricketer's actions.

"Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business," Akhtar wrote in his post. He continued, praising Shami’s contribution to the Indian team, saying, "You are one of the great Indian team that is making us all proud. My best wishes to you and our whole team."

The support from Akhtar came as a morale booster for Shami and his teammates, who went on to secure a dominant victory in the semi-final, defeating Australia to become the first team to qualify for the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. India will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday, aiming for their third Champions Trophy title after their triumphs in 2002 and 2013.

As India gears up for the final, Shami's performance, alongside the encouragement from figures like Akhtar, continues to inspire both fans and players alike.

