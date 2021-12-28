Farah Khan, Nikhil Dwivedi to team up for a biopic on Rajesh Khanna? Details inside

Filmmaker Farah Khan and Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi are probably planning on making a biopic on Bollywood’s first superstar, Rajesh Khanna. It will be based on his biography ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’.

Rajesh Khanna was rightfully the first superstar of Hindi cinema. It was for him that the word was first used in Bollywood. From his charismatic looks to humongous fan following and the blockbuster films he delivered, Rajesh Khanna had rightfully earned the title of ‘superstar’; as he continues to live in our hearts even today.

The legendary actor has a biography on him called ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’, authored by Gautam Chintamani. There are reports that his biography is being converted into a biopic by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi who is also in talks with choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan for the same.

If reports are to be believed then Nikhil Dwivedi has already acquired the rights of Rajesh Khanna’s biography. He is presently in talks with Farah Khan to join him as a director, reportedly. In an interview with an English daily, Nikhil Dwivedi said that ever since he read the biography, the thought to convert that into a film has always stayed with him.

Nikhil Dwivedi further said that Rajesh Khanna’s story should have been made into a film long back. He told in his interview that Rajesh Khanna’s career, which once took a dip, was back at its peak again. The superstar never had to lose the regal aura that he enjoyed throughout his career, adding that people who have known Rajesh Khanna, knew what made the actor so special.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has confirmed the news of a 'possible' collaboration but did not reveal many details about it. All that she has said is that the two (Nikhil Dwivedi and her) are in talks regarding it, but she can’t reveal any details as of now.

Now that the talks about the biopic have been initiated, Nikhil Dwivedi will be seeking permission from Rajesh Khanna’s family for the film. Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2021. In his biography ‘Dark Star: The Loneliness of Being Rajesh Khanna’, it is revealed that he was alone in the last few years of his life.