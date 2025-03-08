WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL

Read Full Article

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, have arrived in Jaipur for the IIFA 2025 award ceremony. Before the grand event, a star-studded press conference took place in the city, where fans witnessed a rare reunion between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The former couple and Jab We Met co-stars warmly greeted each other, creating a buzz among fans.

A viral video circulating on social media captured the moment when Kareena and Shahid shared a warm hug at the press conference. Following this, Kareena also hugged Karan Johar, who was present at the event. Shahid and Kareena exchanged a few words, while other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and others, joined them on stage. The unexpected interaction between the ex-couple left fans in a frenzy.

Fans quickly reacted to the video, with many pointing out the apparent awkwardness in Shahid’s expression. One social media user commented that the awkwardness was clearly visible on Shahid’s face, while another expressed disbelief. Some fans referred to the moment as a real-life Jab We Met reunion. Other Bollywood stars, including Bobby Deol, Vijay Varma, Madhuri Dixit, and Shreya Ghoshal, were also present at the event.

In a past interview with Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared that it was Shahid Kapoor who encouraged her to consider the script of Jab We Met. She recalled him telling her that the female lead's role was exceptional and that she should take it up. Reflecting on the film’s journey, she mentioned that destiny had its own plans, and life took its course. She noted that many things changed during the making of Jab We Met and Tashan, and everyone eventually went their separate ways. However, despite these changes, the film turned out to be a beautiful creation.

For those unfamiliar with their past, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were in a relationship for several years before parting ways in 2006. Their breakup happened before the release of Jab We Met. Over time, both actors moved on and built their own families—Shahid married Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two children, Misha and Zain, while Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan and has two sons, Taimur and Jeh.

